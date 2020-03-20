IOM Flow Monitoring – Women & Migration Data Collection in Europe in 2019 (March 2020)

The Flow Monitoring Surveys (FMS) are part of the IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) activities in the Mediterranean region, started in October 2015 and conducted within the framework of IOM’s research on populations on the move through the Mediterranean and Western Balkan Routes to Europe. Surveys are analysed to provide information on profiles, transit routes and vulnerabilities of respondents. In 2019, data collection took place in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, North Macedonia and Spain, with a total of 2 ,841 surveys. Female respondents represent 11 per cent of the total sample.