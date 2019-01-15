IOM Data Report on Asia and the Pacific: 2017 – June 2018

Introduction

This is the first IOM Regional Data Report on Asia and the Pacific. This statistical product highlights the complex migration trends that characterize this region of the world. The report is predominantly based on IOM primary data collection activities and covers the whole 2017 and the first six months of 2018.

Unique IOM data and information contained in this report will contribute to an increased understanding of migration in and from the Asia and the Pacific region by touching upon various aspects of human migration. International migration, cross border mobility and resettlement figures are analyzed. Internal and international displacement, human trafficking, and the impacts of identity and document fraud on irregular migration are other aspects covered in this report The IOM Regional Data Report is divided between a regional overview and country specific information.