15 Jan 2019

IOM Data Report on Asia and the Pacific: 2017 – June 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (5.33 MB)

Introduction

This is the first IOM Regional Data Report on Asia and the Pacific. This statistical product highlights the complex migration trends that characterize this region of the world. The report is predominantly based on IOM primary data collection activities and covers the whole 2017 and the first six months of 2018.

Unique IOM data and information contained in this report will contribute to an increased understanding of migration in and from the Asia and the Pacific region by touching upon various aspects of human migration. International migration, cross border mobility and resettlement figures are analyzed. Internal and international displacement, human trafficking, and the impacts of identity and document fraud on irregular migration are other aspects covered in this report The IOM Regional Data Report is divided between a regional overview and country specific information.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.