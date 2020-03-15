IOM COVID Camp Management Operational Guidance Frequently Asked Questions (Draft 15 March 2020)

How should my team prepare for COVID-19 response in camp and camp-like settings?

Discuss the situation and risk in your geographical location with your team, ensure that they can raise concerns, and work to address them with the mission’s management.

Make sure that all field staff are fully informed of the best practices, precautions and how they should be behaving when interacting and discussing with those living and working in the camps, where to go with questions, the national protocols, and how to carry out specific referrals.

As camp management operations involves direct engagement with IDPs and local communities, it is vital that we also take all precautions possible to ensure that our team do not increase risks of transmissions and exposure for them.

For WHO page: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019.

For other related documents, and IEC material: https://iomint.sharepoint.com/sites/Covid19