IOM COVID-19 Points Of Entry Weekly Analysis (6 May 2020)

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to map and gather data on the locations, status and different restrictions at PoEs and internal transit points, globally. This report also looks at the impacts on stranded migrants and other populations such as tourists who are affected by the changes in mobility using a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking as well as from trusted media sources.