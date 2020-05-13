IOM COVID-19 Points Of Entry Weekly Analysis (13 May 2020)

The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to map and gather data on the locations, status and different restrictions at PoEs, globally. This report also looks at the impacts on stranded migrants and other populations such as tourists who are affected by the changes in mobility measures using a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking as well as from trusted media sources.

The DTM COVID-19 Points of Entry Weekly Analysis report provides an overview and analysis on the data from a global and regional perspective, using data updated as of 7 May 2020.

DTM has assessed 4,588 total locations (including PoEs, internal transit points and areas of interest) in 173 countries, territories and areas so far. Many of these locations (45%) were land border crossing points, 12 per cent blue border crossing points (sea-, river and lake ports), 16 per cent airports, 8 per cent of assessed points were important in-country (internal) transit points between cities and regions, and 20 percent were areas of interest. More details can be found in annex, Table 1.

Of all assessed locations (including PoEs and internal transit points), 46 per cent were reported as completely closed and 13 per cent were reported to be fully operational. Another 38 per cent were partially operational. Thisissimilar to the make-up of the operational status observed at different types of locations, except for internal transit points where 45 per cent are reportedly partially operational.

More details can be found in the annex, Table 3. At the regional level, the highest rate of closed assessed locations were in South America (63%) as well as Middle East and North Africa with 61 per cent. Conversely, the lowest number of closed assessed locations were found in Central and North America and the Caribbean with 26 per cent and East and Horn of Africa with 29 per cent. More details can be found in annex, Table2.