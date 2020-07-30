IOM COVID-19 Points of Entry Analysis European Economic Area Region, 26 June 2020

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to map and gather data on the locations, status and different restrictions at PoEs, globally. This report looks at data for countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) region. It also looks at the impacts on stranded migrants and other populations such as tourists who are affected by the changes in mobility measures using a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring as well as from trusted media sources. In addition, it looks at the availability of public health measures at the assessed locations, including tools/measures in the event of a COVID-19 case on site. Maintaining and enhancing these capacities across various levels (e.g. local, national, regional) can facilitate the detection, assessment, and notification or reporting of events that can together contribute to prompt and effective responses to public health emergencies such as COVID-19.

IOM has assessed 4,930 total locations (including PoEs, internal transit points, areas of interest and sites with population of interest) in 176 countries, territories and areas as of 26 June 2020. At the same time, in the EEA region, 977 locations in 29 countries, territories and areas (C/T/As) were assessed. It is noteworthy to mention that an additional location was assessed since the last round of reporting (28 May 2020), particularly a land border crossing point. Among all the assessed locations, 49 per cent were land border crossing points, 16 per cent airports and 21 per cent were blue border crossing points (sea, river and lake ports), while 11 per cent were sites with population of interest and 8 per cent areas of interest. Finally, only 2 locations assessed were internal transit points between cities and regions, hence constituting a remarkably small proportion of total assessed locations. For this reason, the focus area of this report is only on the PoEs, areas of interest and sites of population of interest.

Of all assessed locations in the EEA region, 9 per cent were reported as fully closed, 27 per cent were reported to be partially operational, and 60 per cent of assessed locations were fully operational. This is an increase of 33 per cent since the previous month (last round of reporting, 28 May 2020). At the same time, the status of 4 per cent of all the assessed locations was reported as other.