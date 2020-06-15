IOM COVID-19 Points of Entry Analysis - 30 April 2020 - European Economic Area

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to map and gather data on the locations, status and different restrictions at PoEs, globally. This report looks at data for countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) region. It also looks at the impacts on stranded migrants and other populations such as tourists who are affected by the changes in mobility measures using a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking as well as from trusted media sources.

IOM has assessed 4,437 total locations (including PoEs, internal transit points, areas of interest and sites with population of interest) in 173 countries, territories and areas as of 30 April 2020. At the same time, in the EEA region, 956 locations in 26 countries, territories and areas (C/T/As) were assessed. Of these, 49 per cent were land border crossing points, 16 per cent airports, 15 per cent of assessed points were blue border crossing points (sea, river and lake ports), 8 per cent were areas of interest and 12 per cent sites with population of interest. Finally, only 2 locations assessed were internal transit points between cities and regions, hence constituting a remarkably small proportion of the percentage of total assessed locations being reflected as less than 1 per cent. For this reason, the focus area of this report is only on the PoEs, areas of interest and sites of population of interest.