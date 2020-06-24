IOM COVID-19 Points of Entry Analysis - 28 May 2020 - European Economic Area

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to map and gather data on the locations, status and different restrictions at PoEs, globally. This report looks at data for countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) region. It also looks at the impacts on stranded migrants and other populations such as tourists who are affected by the changes in mobility measures using a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking as well as from trusted media sources.

IOM has assessed 4,809 total locations (including PoEs, internal transit points, areas of interest and sites with population of interest) in 176 countries, territories and areas as of May 2020. At the same time, in the EEA region, 976 locations in 29 countries, territories and areas (C/T/As) were assessed. Of these, 49 per cent were land border crossing points, 16 per cent airports and assessed points were blue border crossing points (sea, river and lake ports), respectively, 8 per cent were areas of interest and 11 per cent sites with population of interest. Finally, only 2 locations assessed were internal transit points between cities and regions, hence constituting a remarkably small proportion of the percentage of total assessed locations being reflected as less than 1 per cent. For this reason, the focus area of this report is only on the PoEs, areas of interest and sites of population of interest.

Of all assessed locations in the EEA region, 22 per cent were reported as fully closed, 27 per cent were reported to be partially operational, and 31 per cent of assessed locations were fully operational. At the same time, 20 per cent of all the assessed locations were reported as other.