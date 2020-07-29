World
IOM COVID-19: Impact On Points Of Entry - Weekly Analysis, 29 July 2020
Executive summary
The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected global mobility both in terms of international mobility restrictions and restrictive measures on internal movement. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to gather, map and track data on these restrictive measures impacting movement. This report provides a global perspective of the COVID-19-related measures and restrictions imposed by countries, territories and areas impacting cross-border movements, as well as the resulting effects on stranded migrants and other population categories. The information in this report relies on a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking.
Data has been collected between 13 March and 23 July 2020. Information for 10 per cent of the PoEs has been updated in July, with 34 per cent of the PoEs updated in June, while 24 per cent of the data was last updated during the month of May and 17 per cent of PoE data was last updated in April. The remaining data (15%) was last updated in March.
Points of Entry (PoEs):
3,553 PoEs were assessed in 169 C/T/As, including 780 Airports, 2,159 Land Border Crossing Points and 614 Blue Border Crossing Points.
Overall, 32 per cent of the assessed PoE were fully closed (-1 p.p. compared to the previous report), 32 per cent partially operational (-1 p.p.) and 29 per cent fully operational (+1 p.p.), however the operational status of PoEs varied across IOM Regions and PoE types:
- The IOM Region with the highest share of fully closed PoEs was Central and West Africa (58%, i.e. a decrease of 1 p.p. on a fortnightly basis), followed by South America (51%, i.e. a 3 p.p. decrease compared to two weeks ago) and Southern Africa (48%, no relative change);
- The European Economic Area remained the IOM Region with the highest percentage of fully operational PoEs (73%, i.e. a 2 p.p. increase compared to the previous report), followed by South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (40%, i.e. no relative change on a fortnightly basis);
- 38 per cent of the assessed land border crossing points globally were fully closed, while this percentage was respectively 23 and 22 for airports and blue border crossing points, with a slight decrease for land border crossing points and airports (- 1 p.p. on a fortnightly basis for both PoE types) and a more significant decrease for blue border crossing points (- 3 p.p. compared to the previous report);
- The share of fully operational PoEs increased for airports (41%, i.e. a 3 p.p. increase compared to the previous report) and land border crossings points (26%, i.e. a 1 p.p. increase compared to two weeks ago), while remained stable for blue border crossing points (25%).
Mobility restrictions on arriving to or departing from the assessed PoEs remained the most adopted restrictive measures in all the types of PoE (around 65% of the assessed PoEs), followed by medical requirements (more than 30% in all PoE types with a peak of 51% for airports).
The expected duration of the restrictive measures adopted in the assessed PoEs was unknown for 46 per cent of the assessed PoEs, with 14 days to one month being the expected duration of the restrictive measures in 29 per cent of the cases.
Regular travelers and nationals were the most affected population categories across all PoE types.
Airports were the PoE type where public health measures, such as health screening through non-contact thermometers, the provision of information about COVID-19 on site or the presence of a handwashing station, were most commonly adopted by the managing authorities. Aligned with this result, airports were also the PoE type with the highest number of available tools in the event of a suspected COVID-19 case transiting through the PoE. These available tools included standard operating procedures for the detection and management of ill travelers, referral systems and availability of an isolation space for suspected COVID-19 cases.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.