IOM COVID-19: Impact On Points Of Entry - Weekly Analysis, 29 July 2020

Executive summary

The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected global mobility both in terms of international mobility restrictions and restrictive measures on internal movement. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to gather, map and track data on these restrictive measures impacting movement. This report provides a global perspective of the COVID-19-related measures and restrictions imposed by countries, territories and areas impacting cross-border movements, as well as the resulting effects on stranded migrants and other population categories. The information in this report relies on a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking.

Data has been collected between 13 March and 23 July 2020. Information for 10 per cent of the PoEs has been updated in July, with 34 per cent of the PoEs updated in June, while 24 per cent of the data was last updated during the month of May and 17 per cent of PoE data was last updated in April. The remaining data (15%) was last updated in March.

Points of Entry (PoEs):