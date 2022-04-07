IOM COVID-19 Impact On Points Of Entry Monthly Analysis (March 2022)

Executive summary

The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected global mobility both in terms of international mobility restrictions and restrictive measures on internal movement. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to gather, map and track data on these restrictive measures impacting movement. The information in this report relies on a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking.

Points of Entry (PoEs):

• As of 31 March 2022, a total of 4,599 PoEs were assessed in 187 C/T/As: 1,085 (24%) airports, 2,730 (59%) land border crossing points and 784 (17%) blue border crossing points.

• Overall, 10 per cent of the assessed PoEs were fully closed (a 1 p.p. decrease compared to the previous reporting period), 21 per cent partially operational (no change compared to the previous reporting period) and 61 per cent fully operational (a 1 p.p. increase compared to the previous reporting period), however the operational status of PoEs varied across IOM Regions and PoE types:

o The IOM Region with the highest share of fully closed PoEs was Central and West Africa (24%, no change compared to the previous reporting period), followed by South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (13%, no change compared to the previous reporting period), Asia and the Pacific (11%, no change compared to the previous reporting period) and the European Economic Area (10%, no change compared to the previous reporting period);

o Central and North America and the Caribbean was the IOM Region with the highest percentage of fully operational PoEs (91%, no change compared to the previous reporting period), followed by the European Economic Area (80%, no change compared to the previous reporting period), Southern Africa (77%, no change compared to the previous reporting period), East and Horn of Africa (75%, no change compared to the previous reporting period), and SouthEastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (57%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period);

o About 13 per cent of the assessed land border crossing points, globally, were fully closed. For airports and blue border crossing points this percentage was reported as 5 and 9 per cent, respectively. A slight decrease was recorded for airports in the past month.

o The share of fully operational locations increased for airports (74%, i.e. a 1 p.p. increase compared to the previous reporting period) and land border crossings points (58%, i.e. a 1 p.p. increase compared to the previous reporting period), while it remained stable for blue border crossing points (54%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period).