IOM COVID-19 Impact On Points Of Entry Bi-Weekly Analysis (22 December 2021)
Executive Summary
The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected global mobility both in terms of international mobility restrictions and restrictive measures on internal movement. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to gather, map and track data on these restrictive measures impacting movement. The information in this report relies on a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking.
Points of Entry (PoEs):
As 16 December 2021, a total of 4,551 PoEs were assessed in 186 C/T/As: 1,087 (24%) airports, 2,699 (59%) land border crossing points and 782 (17%) blue border crossing points.
Overall, 10 per cent of the assessed PoEs were fully closed (no change compared to the previous reporting period), 22 per cent partially operational (no change compared to the previous report) and 60 per cent fully operational (a 1 p.p. increase compared to the previous reporting period), however the operational status of PoEs varied across IOM Regions and PoE types:
- The IOM Region with the highest share of fully closed PoEs was South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (13%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period), followed by Asia and the Pacific (11%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period) and Southern Africa (11%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period);
- Central and North America and the Caribbean was the IOM Region with the highest percentage of fully operational PoEs (90%, i.e. a 1 p.p. increase compared to the previous reporting period), followed by the European Economic Area (80%, no change compared to the previous reporting period), East and Horn of Africa (74%, a 4 p.p. decrease compared to the previous reporting period), South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (57%, a 1 p.p. decrease on a fortnightly basis), and Middle East and North Africa (52%; i.e. no change compared to the previous report);
- About 11 per cent of the assessed land border crossing points, globally, were fully closed. For airports and blue border crossing points this percentage was reported as 6 and 8 per cent, respectively, with a slight decrease recorded for airports and land border crossing points compared to the previous report;
- The share of fully operational locations remained stable for for airports (71%, no change compared to the previous reporting period), while it slightly increased land border crossings points (57%, a 1 p.p. increase compared to the previous reporting period) and slightly decreased for blue border crossing points (53%, a 1 p.p. decrease compared to the previous reporting period).