IOM COVID-19 Impact On Points Of Entry Bi-Weekly Analysis 20 January 2021

Overall, 19 per cent of the assessed PoEs were fully closed (no change compared to the previous reporting period), 26 per cent partially operational (no change compared to the previous report) and 47 per cent fully operational (no change compared to the previous reporting period), however the operational status of PoEs varied across IOM Regions and PoE types:

The IOM Region with the highest share of fully closed PoEs was West and Central Africa (48%, i.e. a 2 p.p. decrease compared to the previous reporting period), followed by South America (28%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period) and the Middle East and North Africa (27%, i.e. a 7 p.p. decrease compared to the previous reporting period);

The European Economic Area remained the IOM Region with the highest percentage of fully operational PoEs (84%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period), followed by East and Horn of Africa (59%, i.e no change compared to the previous reporting period), the Middle East and North Africa (51%; i.e. an 8 p.p. increase on a fortnightly basis), and South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (50%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period);

About 23 per cent of the assessed land border crossing points, globally, were fully closed. For airports and blue border crossing points this was reported as 14 and 11 per cent, respectively, with a slight decrease for blue border crossing points;