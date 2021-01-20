World
IOM COVID-19 Impact On Points Of Entry Bi-Weekly Analysis 20 January 2021
Attachments
Executive summary
The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected global mobility both in terms of international mobility restrictions and restrictive measures on internal movement. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to gather, map and track data on these restrictive measures impacting movement. The information in this report relies on a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking.
Points of Entry (PoEs):
As of 14 January 2021, a total of 4,267 PoEs were assessed in 182 C/T/As: 1,092 (26%) airports, 2,470 (58%) land border crossing points and 705 (16%) blue border crossing points.
Overall, 19 per cent of the assessed PoEs were fully closed (no change compared to the previous reporting period), 26 per cent partially operational (no change compared to the previous report) and 47 per cent fully operational (no change compared to the previous reporting period), however the operational status of PoEs varied across IOM Regions and PoE types:
The IOM Region with the highest share of fully closed PoEs was West and Central Africa (48%, i.e. a 2 p.p. decrease compared to the previous reporting period), followed by South America (28%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period) and the Middle East and North Africa (27%, i.e. a 7 p.p. decrease compared to the previous reporting period);
The European Economic Area remained the IOM Region with the highest percentage of fully operational PoEs (84%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period), followed by East and Horn of Africa (59%, i.e no change compared to the previous reporting period), the Middle East and North Africa (51%; i.e. an 8 p.p. increase on a fortnightly basis), and South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (50%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period);
About 23 per cent of the assessed land border crossing points, globally, were fully closed. For airports and blue border crossing points this was reported as 14 and 11 per cent, respectively, with a slight decrease for blue border crossing points;
The share of fully operational PoEs slightly increased for blue border crossing points (50%, i.e. a 1 p.p. increase compared to the previous reporting period) and land border crossings points (37%, i.e. a 1 p.p. increase compared to the previous reporting period), while remained stable for airports (70%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period).
-
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.