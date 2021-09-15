IOM COVID-19 Impact On Points Of Entry Bi-Weekly Analysis (15 September 2021)

Executive summary

The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected global mobility both in terms of international mobility restrictions and restrictive measures on internal movement. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to gather, map and track data on these restrictive measures impacting movement. The information in this report relies on a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking.

Points of Entry (PoEs):

• As 10 September 2021, a total of 4,429 PoEs were assessed in 183 C/T/As: 1,104 (25%) airports, 2,596 (59%) land border crossing points and 729 (16%) blue border crossing points.

• Overall, 11 per cent of the assessed PoEs were fully closed (a 1 p.p. decrease compared to the previous reporting period), 29 per cent partially operational (no relative change compared to the previous report) and 53 per cent fully operational (a 1 p.p. increase compared to the previous reporting period), however the operational status of PoEs varied across IOM Regions and

PoE types:

o The IOM Region with the highest share of fully closed PoEs was West and Central Africa (21%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period), followed by South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (14%, i.e. a 4 p.p. decrease compared to the previous reporting period);

o The European Economic Area remained the IOM Region with the highest percentage of fully operational PoEs (84%, no change compared to the previous reporting period), followed by East and Horn of Africa (71%, no change compared to the previous reporting period), Middle East and North Africa (61%; i.e. a 1 p.p. decrease compared to the previous report), and South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (58%, a 4 p.p. increase on a fortnightly basis);

o About 14 per cent of the assessed land border crossing points, globally, were fully closed. For airports and blue border crossing points this was reported as 6 and 5 per cent, respectively, with a significant decrease recorded for in fully closed airports compared to the previous reporting period;

o The share of fully operational locations increased for airports (70%, a 3 p.p. increase compared to the previous reporting period), while it remained stable for blue border crossing points (54%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period) and land border crossings points (45%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period).