IOM COVID-19: Impact On Points Of Entry - Bi-Weekly Analysis, 12 August 2020

Executive summary

The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected global mobility both in terms of international mobility restrictions and restrictive measures on internal movement. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to gather, map and track data on these restrictive measures impacting movement. This report provides a global perspective of the COVID-19-related measures and restrictions imposed by countries, territories and areas impacting cross-border movements, as well as the resulting effects on stranded migrants and other population categories. The information in this report relies on a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking.

Data has been collected between 13 March and 6 August 2020. Information for 2 per cent of the PoEs has been updated in the first week of August, with 20 per cent of the PoEs updated in July, while 28 per cent of the data was last updated during the month of June. The remaining data was last updated before June (21% in May, 15% in April and 13% in March).

Points of Entry (PoEs):