IOM COVID-19 Impact On Points Of Entry Bi-Weekly Analysis (1 September 2021)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected global mobility both in terms of international mobility restrictions and restrictive measures on internal movement. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to gather, map and track data on these restrictive measures impacting movement. The information in this report relies on a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking.

Points of Entry (PoEs):

As of 26 August 2021, a total of 4,427 PoEs were assessed in 183 C/T/As: 1,103 (25%) airports, 2,596 (59%) land border crossing points and 728 (16%) blue border crossing points.

Overall, 12 per cent of the assessed PoEs were fully closed (a 2 p.p. decrease compared to the previous reporting period), 29 per cent partially operational (a 3 p.p. increase compared to the previous report) and 52 per cent fully operational (no change compared to the previous reporting period), however the operational status of PoEs varied across IOM Regions and PoE types:

The IOM Region with the highest share of fully closed PoEs was West and Central Africa (21%, i.e. a 18 p.p. decrease compared to the previous reporting period), followed by South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (18%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period);

The European Economic Area remained the IOM Region with the highest percentage of fully operational PoEs (84%, no change compared to the previous reporting period), followed by East and Horn of Africa (71%, no change compared to the previous reporting period), Middle East and North Africa (62%; i.e. a 5 p.p. increase compared to the previous report), and South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (54%, a 4 p.p. decrease on a fortnightly basis);

About 14 per cent of the assessed land border crossing points, globally, were fully closed. For airports and blue border crossing points this was reported as 10 and 5 per cent, respectively, with consistent decreases recorded for land and blue border crossing points compared to the previous reporting period;