IOM COVID-19: Impact On Points Of Entry - Bi-Weekly Analysis, 07 October 2020

Executive summary

The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected global mobility both in terms of international mobility restrictions and restrictive measures on internal movement. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to gather, map and track data on these restrictive measures impacting movement. The information in this report relies on a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking.

Data has been collected between 13 March and 1 October 2020. Data for 74 per cent of the PoEs has been updated during the month of September, while information for 7 per cent of the PoEs has been updated in August, with 2 per cent of the PoEs updated in July, while 3 per cent of the data was last updated during the month of June. The remaining data was last updated before June (7% in May, 3% in April and 3% in March).

Points of Entry (PoEs):

• 3,960 PoEs were assessed in 174 C/T/As, including 1,025 Airports, 2,328 Land Border Crossing Points and 607 Blue Border Crossing Points.

• Overall, 25 per cent of the assessed PoE were fully closed (-2 p.p. compared to the previous report), 27 per cent partially operational (-2 p.p. compared to the previous report) and 38 per cent fully operational (+2 p.p.), however the operational status of PoEs varied across IOM Regions and PoE types: o The IOM Region with the highest share of fully closed PoEs were South America (53%, an 11 p.p. decrease compared to two weeks ago) and West and Central Africa (53%, a 2 p.p. decrease compared to the previous report), followed by Southern Africa (48%, no relative change) and the Middle East and North Africa (38%, a 4 p.p. decrease compared to two weeks ago); o The European Economic Area remained the IOM Region with the highest percentage of fully operational PoEs (84%, i.e. a 1 p.p. decrease compared to the previous report), followed by South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (47%, i.e. a 1 p.p. decrease on a fortnightly basis); o 33 per cent of the assessed land border crossing points globally were fully closed, while this percentage was respectively 17 and 13 for blue border crossing points and airports, with a slight decrease for land border crossing points and moderate decreases for airports and blue border crossing points (- 1 p.p. for land border crossing points and - 3 p.p. for airports and blue border crossing points on a fortnightly basis); o The share of fully operational PoEs increased for all PoE types: airports (56%, i.e. a 2 p.p. increase compared to the previous report), blue border crossing points (42%, i.e. a 3 p.p. increase on a fortnightly basis) and land border crossings points (29%, i.e. no relative change compared to two weeks ago).