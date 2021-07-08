IOM COVID-19 Impact On Points Of Entry Bi-Weekly Analysis (07 July 2021)

Executive summary

The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected global mobility both in terms of international mobility restrictions and restrictive measures on internal movement. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to gather, map and track data on these restrictive measures impacting movement. The information in this report relies on a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking.

Points of Entry (PoEs):

• As of 1 June 2021, a total of 4,474 PoEs were assessed in 182 C/T/As: 1,166 (26%) airports, 2,582 (58%) land border crossing points and 726 (16%) blue border crossing points.

• Overall, 16 per cent of the assessed PoEs were fully closed (no change compared to the previous reporting period), 25 per cent partially operational and 51 per cent fully operational (no change compared to the previous reporting period), however the operationalstatus of PoEs varied across IOM Regions and PoE types:

o The IOM Region with the highest share of fully closed PoEs was West and Central Africa (40%, i.e. a 1 p.p. decrease compared to the previous reporting period), followed by South America (29%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period);

o The European Economic Area remained the IOM Region with the highest percentage of fully operational PoEs (87%, an increase of 3 p.p. compared to the previous reporting period), followed by East and Horn of Africa (58%, a 10 p.p. decrease compared to the previous reporting period), South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (56%, no change on a fortnightly basis), Middle East and North Africa (54%; i.e. a 5 p.p. increase compared to the previous report) and Southern Africa (52%; no change compared to the previous reporting period), and the ;

o About 20 per cent of the assessed land border crossing points, globally, were fully closed. For airports and blue border crossing points this was reported as 11 and 9 per cent, respectively, with no significant change across all PoE types compared to the previous reporting period;

o The share of fully operational locations increased slightly for airports (73%, a 2 p.p. increase compared to the previous reporting period), while it increased slightly for blue border crossing points (52%, i.e. a 1 p.p. decrease compared to the previous reporting period). No change was observed in land border crossings points (42% fully operational).