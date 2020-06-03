IOM COVID-19: Impact On Points Of Entry And Other Key Locations of Internal Mobility - Weekly Analysis, 3 June 2020

Executive summary

The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected global mobility both in terms of international mobility restrictions and restrictive measures on internal movement. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to gather, map and track data on these restrictive measures impacting movement. This report provides a global perspective of the COVID-19-related measures and restrictions imposed by countries, territories and areas impacting both crossborder and internal movements, as well as the resulting effects on stranded migrants and other population categories. The information in this report relies on a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking.

Points of Entry (PoEs):

• 3,486 PoEs were assessed in 169 C/T/As, including 763 Airports, 2,120 Land Border Crossing Points and 603 Blue Border Crossing Points.

• Overall, 41 per cent of the assessed PoE were fully closed, 37 per cent partially operational and 13 per cent fully operational, however the operational status of PoEs varied across IOM Regions and PoE types: o The IOM Region with the highest share of fully closed PoE was Central and West Africa (62%), followed by the Middle East and North Africa (58%); o The European Economic Area was the IOM Region with the highest percentage of fully operational PoEs (31%); o 49 per cent of the assessed land border crossing points globally were fully closed, while this percentage was respectively 32 and 24 for airports and blue border crossing points; o The share of fully operational PoEs was more stable across PoE types (16% for airports, 13% for blue border crossing points and 12% for land border crossing points).

• Mobility restrictions on arriving to or departing from the assessed PoEs were the most adopted restrictive measures in all the types of PoE (around 70% of the assessed PoEs), followed by medical requirements (more than 30% in all PoE types with a peak of 41% for airports). The most common duration of these measures was 14 days to one month (40% of the cases for airports), however the foreseen duration of the restrictive measures in place was unknown for 51 and 44 per cent of the blue and land border crossing points, respectively.

• Regular travelers and nationals were the most affected population categories across all PoE types.

Other Key Locations of Internal Mobility (Internal Transit Points, Areas of Interest, and Sites with Populations of Interest):

• IOM assessed 1,323 key locations across 131 C/T/As, including 351 internal transit points, 379 areas of interest and 593 sites with population of interest.

• Assessed internal transit points and areas of interest were mostly situated in Asia and the Pacific, while the highest number of assessed sites with population of interest were from the East and Horn of Africa and the European Economic Area.

• 42 per cent of the assessed internal transit points were partially operational, with 32 and 24 per cent which were respectively either fully operational or fully closed. Moreover, 52 per cent of the assessed internal transit points had introduced medical measures within the location.

• The most common restrictive measures in place in the assessed areas of interest included the cancellation of public events (55% of the assessed areas), school closure (54%), restricted operating hours for public establishments (47%) and alternative working arrangements (45%). Moreover, non-essential movements outside home were restricted in 35 per cent of the assessed areas while lockdown or quarantine measures were enforced by police or military in 46 per cent of the cases.

• Stranded foreign nationals were reported in 58 per cent of the assessed sites with populations of interest, while in 18 and 15 per cent of cases respectively foreign nationals on their way to their country of origin and IDPs were reported to be present in the assessed sites with population of interest.