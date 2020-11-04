IOM COVID-19: Impact On Key Locations of Internal Mobility - Bi-Weekly Analysis, 4 November 2020

Executive summary

The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected global mobility both in terms of international mobility restrictions and restrictive measures on internal movement. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to gather, map and track data on these restrictive measures impacting movement. This report provides a global perspective of the COVID-19-related measures and restrictions imposed by countries, territories and areas impacting internal movements, as well as the resulting effects on stranded migrants and other population categories. The information in this report relies on a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking.

Data has been collected between 13 March and 29 October 2020. Data for 11 per cent of the assessed locations has been updated since the beginning of October, while data for 7 per cent of the assessed locations has been updated in September, with 10 per cent of the assessed locations that have been updated in August, while 7 per cent was last updated in July. The data for the remaining assessed internal locations was last updated before July (specifically, 21% in June, 16% in May, 19% in April and 9% in March).

Through this exercise, IOM collected information about 184 C/T/As across all IOM regions. Among these, 38 per cent (70 C/T/As) declared a national emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 68 per cent introduced some sort of mobility restriction. Some restrictive measures that have been adopted are quarantine for all international arrivals (68%) and the suspension of the issuance of new visas (34%). On the other hand, some facilitations for stranded populations have also been adopted, such as the automatic extension of expired visas and working permits (28%) and the removal of fines for visa overstays and expired residency and working permits (34%).

Key Locations of Internal Mobility (Internal Transit Points, Areas of Interest, and Sites with Populations of Interest):