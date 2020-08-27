IOM COVID-19: Impact On Key Locations of Internal Mobility - Bi-Weekly Analysis, 26 August 2020

IOM COVID-19 Impact on Key Locations of Internal Mobility Weekly Analysis is meant to serve IOM Member States, IOM, UN and voluntary partner agencies, the civil society (including media) as well as the general population in analysing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on different key locations impacting internal mobility. It is particularly relevant when identifying and addressing specific needs faced by migrants and mobile populations, disproportionately affected by the global mobility restrictions.

The report is based on information provided by IOM field staff, using resources available at the IOM country office level and is accurate to the best of IOM’s knowledge at the time of compilation. All information is being constantly validated, including the geo-location and attributes, and through regular assessments and triangulation of information. The updates depend on the time frame within which the information becomes available and is processed by IOM. For this reason, the analysis is always dated and timestamped in order to reflect the reality at a given time. However, as the situation continuously evolves and changes, despite IOM’s best efforts, the analysis may not always accurately reflect the multiple and simultaneous restrictive measures being imposed at a specific location.