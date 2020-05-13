IOM and the Sendai Framework: A global review of IOM’s contributions to strengthening disaster resilience

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Reducing disaster risk is critical to the success of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) supports Member States in integrating mobility in strategies that reduce risk and build resilience. In line with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–20301 and underpinned by broad multi-stakeholder engagement, these efforts harness dimensions of mobility in prevention and preparedness, respond to disaster displacement when it cannot be avoided, and promote resilience and durable solutions in recovery and reconstruction. This report examines the progress made in 2018 for the implementation of IOM’s Strategic Work Plan on Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience 2017–2020, adopted three years ago. The findings presented are grounded in data collected from 65 IOM country offices worldwide.

The report highlights the following key findings:

• IOM maintains a significant and growing portfolio of programming in disaster risk reduction (DRR). In 2018, the Organization implemented 102 DRR-related projects in 65 countries, with a value of approximately USD 251 million. This work supported 4,576,933 individuals and included direct training for 235,587 community members in 704 communities.

• Recognizing Member States’ responsibility for DRR, IOM’s projects promoted strong government engagement and participation, with 7,941 government officials benefiting from direct training and technical support. These efforts strengthened countries’ existing DRR capacities and systems to foster national ownership and leadership at all levels of government, including through the integration of displacement and migration considerations in national DRR planning and programming.

• In 2018, IOM increased support across several DRR global-level output indicators,2 including the following: (a) community-based DRR in 27 countries; (b) capacity-building on the links between migration, environment, and climate change in 33 countries; (c) non-food item (NFI) pre-positioning in 19 countries; and (d) public health emergency preparedness in 17 countries.

Additionally, IOM led multiple emergency responses, including in Indonesia and the Philippines, which saw major displacement from an earthquake and subsequent tsunami and a typhoon and ensuing landslides.

• To deliver DRR, IOM forged partnerships with 79 local, national, and international nongovernmental organizations and civil society partners to incorporate local knowledge, capacities, and resources to promote better ownership and sustainability of DRR beyond IOM’s engagement.

The scale, complexity, and duration of disasters are expected to increase as weather and climate events become more frequent, intense, and unpredictable, and people’s coping capacity and resilience are eroded. With growing urban centres, rising inequalities, and inadequate governance systems to manage risks, displacement is also expected to increase. Those with enough resources may opt to migrate, but often confront new exposure and vulnerability in urban contexts. Additionally, disasters are occurring in conflict affected or fragile contexts,3 and are often characterized by pre-existing internal and crossborder migration dynamics. In turn, contributing to complex, protracted crises where the most vulnerable are disproportionately impacted. Such contexts require the following:

(a) new and tailored approaches;

(b) better data and analysis on the nexus of migration, environmental and climate change, and conflict;

(c) expanded collaboration with non-traditional DRR actors; and (d) concerted efforts to bring the humanitarian, development, and peace spheres closer together to prevent crisis. As we move into 2020, IOM and its partners in the United Nations system and beyond will need to maintain their collective commitment to support Member States’ efforts by working collaboratively in increasingly complex environments.