Invitation to join the Community Engagement Forum

Welcome to the Community Engagement Forum: a community of practice (CoP) for humanitarian practitioners committed to fostering the engagement of communities affected by displacement within humanitarian responses. Over the last few years we have seen the development and testing of set tools and guidance related to community engagement, for example the Women's Participation Toolkit and the Community Coordination Toolbox. And we have seen a growing community of practitioners committed to foster the engagement of the affected community within the humanitarian response, in particular of women and marginalised groups. We want to nurture this dialogue among practitioners and offer an online space to meet and continue sharing and learnings.

Subscribe to the online CoP by going to https://ceforum.groups.io and follow the steps to join the group and explore the different topics, discussions and resources.

Follow the CoP's Instagram handle communityengagementforum for news on the CoP and the #community_engagers for inspiration from CE practitioners.

For any questions about the CoP contact Kristin.Vestrheim@nrc.no or Giovanna.Federici@nrc.no