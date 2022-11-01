Investing in three transformative results: Realizing powerful returns

Introduction

Investment in sexual and reproductive health and rights is one of the most powerful accelerators of human progress, delivering strong returns to economies and societies through lasting benefits for individuals and families. Spending on sexual and reproductive health should be central to health system budgets but underfunding is common, for a variety of reasons. This report shows why that is a miscalculation. It presents a series of benefit-cost calculations that make a clear case for greater investment.

In Asia and the Pacific and Africa, for example, every dollar invested in reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health interventions delivers a $14-30 return (Foster et al., 2012; Sheehan et al., 2012). A 2014 analysis of 74 developing countries with high maternal and child mortality showed economic returns of $8.70 per dollar invested by 2035, reaching $38.7 per dollar in 2050. The rate of return from each dollar spent was higher in lower-middle-income countries ($11.30) and low-income countries ($7.20) compared to upper-middle-income countries (Stenberg et al., 2014). Substantial economic gains also come from reducing child marriage through specific interventions, with an average benefit-cost ratio of 7.4 for 31 countries (Rasmussen et al., 2019).

The benefits of such investments cover many socioeconomic dimensions. Providing women and adolescents with access to voluntary contraceptive services will reduce unintended teenage pregnancies. This helps ensure that girls can continue their education and develop their professional skills, and increases women’s participation in the economy and society. When pregnancies and female genital mutilation are prevented, and women who do become pregnant can access services essential to them, death and disability rates fall. This results in increased years of healthy living, which can contribute to a dynamic female labour force.

The following report centres on three transformative results at the heart of the mission of UNFPA, as the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency. By 2030, with its partners, UNFPA aims to end unmet need for family planning, end preventable maternal deaths and end gender-based violence and harmful practices, including female genital mutilation and child marriage. All three transformative results are integral to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the commitments made under the landmark 1994 Programme of Action of the ICPD and its follow-up 2019 Nairobi Summit commitments.

UNFPA’s Strategic Plan 2022-2025 is explicitly dedicated to accelerated action on the three transformative results. For this to happen, all involved actors must make the results central to policies, programmes, budgets and accountability mechanisms. Analysing investment costs and demonstrating related high returns can drive momentum in that direction.

In 2019, UNFPA and its partners released a preliminary global estimate of the cost of achieving the three transformative results by 2030. This current publication calculates benefit-cost ratios for the transformative results related to ending unmet need for family planning, preventable maternal deaths, female genital mutilation and child marriage.

Benefits, or gains from investment in monetary terms, include costs averted due to successful interventions as well as socioeconomic benefits. These were estimated through 2050. Costs were estimated as the sum of intervention costs for each transformative result from 2022 to 2030, using the same interventions for ending unmet need for family planning and preventable maternal deaths, female genital mutilation and child marriage by 2030 from the original 2019 estimate. This analysis does not include the costs and benefits of ending gender-based violence as models to estimate these were under development at the time of this report writing; they are now available at www.impact40.org