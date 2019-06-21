Investing in Sustainable Livestock Guide

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

- Livestock production can have positive and negative impacts on natural resources and climate, public health, and equity

- Decisions made during project design and implementation determine the direction and magnitude of impacts livestock development has on the environment, public health and equity

- This tool proposes a structured approach to guide project teams at design and implementation stages

On 21 June 2019, the World Bank and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launched the Investing in Sustainable Livestock (ISL) Guide (www.sustainablelivestockguide.org), an information resource for designing and implementing environmentally sound livestock development projects.

The ISL Guide is accompanied by an interactive tool that provides context-specific guidance, suggested activities, and indicators to help livestock projects contribute to environmental sustainability; it also includes references for further investigation.

The guide will be updated on an ongoing basis with new resources and tools. In addition to guidance on the environment, this inaugural version will be expanded to include guidance on animal health and welfare, and equity over the next several years.