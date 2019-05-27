Investing in the Future: Women and Girls in All Their Diversity

Background

1.1 Introduction

Activists, alongside UN and bilateral partners, created the Global Fund in 2002 to realize the commitment to the right to quality healthcare for all. Since that time, the global community has adopted the Sustainable Development Goals, and countries have made bold commitments towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Global Fund investments must continue to be responsive to these shared targets, and the Fund’s mandate to end HIV, TB and malaria. This is only achievable by addressing the inequities and disparities that put people at risk and keep them out of critical services. While gender-related risks and barriers to services affect everyone, this report focuses on the work the Global Fund is supporting to advance the health and rights of girls and women in all their diversity.

A commitment to human rights and equitable access to quality services is enshrined in the Global Fund Strategy 2017-2022: Investing to End the Epidemics, and integral to the way we work. The current strategy commits to advancing human rights and gender equality, and reducing gender and age disparities in health. This includes the intent to scale-up of programs to support women and girls, including programs to advance sexual and reproductive health and rights. In many countries, girls and women continue to bear a disproportionate burden of disease risk, and the burden of caring for those that are sick, while also lacking access to quality services. To reach our targets, the Global Fund invests in gender transformative approaches for equitable access to life-saving services and advance gender equality. We work with communities of women and girls not as beneficiaries of Global Fund supported programs, but as the agents of change and leaders that will bring us closer to our shared goal of health care for all.

We have a long way to go to ensure that all women and girls can protect themselves from health risks and ensure their own well-being. However, this report demonstrates strong results due to a more gender-responsive, woman and girl-centered approach.

1.2 Helpful Definitions

Gender refers to the socially constructed characteristics of women, men, boys, and girls – such as the norms, roles and relationships that exist between them. Gender is distinct from sex, although both are both important determinants of health. Biological sex and socially-constructed gender interact to produce differential risks and vulnerability to ill health, and differences in health-seeking behavior and health outcomes. ‘Gender’ describes those characteristics of women and men that are largely socially created, while ‘sex’ encompasses those that are biologically determined.

Gender norms are standards and expectations to which women and men generally conform, within a range that defines a society, culture and community at that point in time. This includes how they should interact: with others, of the same or opposite sex, within households, in communities and workplaces (gender relations) and which functions or responsibilities they should assume in society (gender roles).

Gender-sensitive programming refers to programs where gender norms, roles and inequalities have been considered and awareness of these issues has been raised, although appropriate actions may not necessarily have been taken.

Gender-responsive programming refers to programs where gender norms, roles and inequalities have been considered, and measures have been taken to actively address them. Such programs go beyond raising sensitivity and awareness and do something to address gender inequalities.

Health equity implies that everyone should have a fair opportunity to attain their full health potential and that no one should be disadvantaged from achieving this potential. Gender plays a major role in both addressing and creating health inequities.

Gender equality refers to the equal rights, responsibilities and opportunities of women and men and girls and boys. Gender equality implies that the interests, needs and priorities of both women and men are taken into consideration, recognizing the diversity of different groups of women and men.

Women in all their diversity refers to all who identify as women including transgender women.

A woman and girl-centered approach

• Sees women as active participants in, as well as beneficiaries of, trusted health systems that respond to their needs, rights and preferences in humane and holistic ways;

• Emphasizes the promotion of gender equality as central to the sexual and reproductive health of all women, and promotes gender-responsive health services which examine critical gender norms and support gender equality;

• Requires that women are empowered – through education and support – to make and enact decisions in all aspects of their lives, including in relation to sexuality and reproduction;

• Calls for strategies that promote women’s participation in their own health care;

• Is organized around the health needs and priorities of the women themselves rather than disease management and control.