Investing in the COVID-19 response through the ACT-Accelerator: Long term benefits

Investing in the work of ACT-Accelerator agencies will not only address the immediate COVID-19 pandemic, but will have long-lasting outcomes. As well as increasing access to the tools needed to end the pandemic, the partnership is helping countries to build laboratory capacity and enhance the cold chain, create and maintain oxygen systems, train healthcare workers, and pilot roll-out of test and treat protocols in communities.

It also supports global and regional health security by facilitating routine immunization and disease diagnosis beyond COVID-19, including vaccine, medicines and diagnostics production in many LICs and LMICs.

Here are some key investments in the global COVID-19 response through the ACT-Accelerator that will have long term benefits.