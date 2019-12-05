05 Dec 2019

Investigation of, accountability for and prevention of intentional State killings of human rights defenders, journalists and prominent dissidents (A/HRC/41/36)

Report
from UN Human Rights Council
Published on 04 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (278.68 KB)

Report of the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions

Summary

In the present report, the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions focuses on the investigation of, accountability for and prevention of intentional State killings of human rights defenders, journalists and prominent dissidents, including those who have sought safety abroad. She begins by summarizing the legal findings and conclusions of her international human rights inquiry into the unlawful death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The full results of the inquiry are provided in the report on the investigation into the unlawful death of Jamal Khashoggi (A/HRC/41/CRP.1). The Special Rapporteur then focuses on the legal and policy implications related to the responsibility to protect and the duty to warn those who are the subject of credible threats from States and non-State actors. She then proposes new United Nations mechanisms to strengthen accountability for and prevention of arbitrary killings, and concludes by recommending a number of measures to ensure accountability for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi

Introduction

The present report is submitted to the Human Rights Council in accordance with Council resolution 35/15. It provides a summary of the human rights inquiry initiated by the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions in January 2019 into the unlawful death of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist from Saudi Arabia. The full results of the inquiry are provided in the report on the investigation into the unlawful death of Jamal Khashoggi.

