An Introductory Guide to Anti-Trafficking Action in Internal Displacement Contexts

Trafficking in persons remains the single largest rights violation exacerbated in times of crisis in which the humanitarian community does not have a predictable, at-scale way to respond.

Our new guide, which is the first of its kind, is an initial step to improving our collective anti-trafficking protection response.

The guide will assist in the detection, identification, referral, protection, and assistance of trafficked persons. It provides direction on how to prevent trafficking, who to work with in doing so, and what support victims require.

This guide is the result of a large and inclusive consultation and review process that involved participants from both the GPC and national clusters as well as from NGOs working to combat trafficking across all geographic regions. The guide may be used by individuals, national institutions, and organizations working in partnership with the Protection Cluster in the context of assisting displaced and vulnerable persons.

It is currently available in English, and it will be translated into Arabic, French, and Spanish in the coming weeks.

We thank those Cluster personnel who participated in stakeholder interviews, field consultations, and capacity building sessions, all of which informed the development of this guide.

In 2021, we will provide dedicated training sessions on anti-trafficking, as a follow-up to this guide.

We look forward to continuing to work together towards our common aim – protecting crisis-affected populations.