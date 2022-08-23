Introductory Brief: Emergency telecommunications Preparedness: Return on Investments Model

In a world increasingly characterized by uncertainty, emergency preparedness is a powerful way to improve the capacity of communities and countries to withstand disasters. Investment in emergency preparedness builds resilience, thereby limiting the loss of life and protecting infrastructure.

The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) has developed a model to assess the benefits of investment in emergency telecommunications preparedness. This will build a pool of evidence to promote preparedness, ultimately encouraging stakeholders to build disaster-resilient telecommunications in high-risk countries across the globe.

The new Return on Investment (ROI) model aims to quantify and qualify the benefits of investments in emergency telecommunications preparedness. It can be used by all humanitarian partners engaged in emergency telecommunications preparedness. It is built on the practical emergency preparedness expertise and experiences of the ETC in different countries.