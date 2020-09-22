Interpeace peacebuilding in practice paper № 6: Ten Foundations for Gender Inclusive Peacebuilding Practice (April 2020)

Fostering gender inclusion to advance peacebuilding efforts

Why does gender matter in peacebuilding? Gender disparities form arguably one of the most profound and pervasive sources of exclusion globally. Conflicts, and consequently peace, are profoundly influenced by and impact gender. Better understanding the gendered dynamics of conflict and implementing gender inclusive programming are critical to ensuring that peacebuilding efforts are more effective and sustainable.

In run-up to the 20th anniversary of the UN Security Council´s landmark resolution 1325 on women, peace and security, we are pleased to share the latest edition of Interpeace’s Peacebuilding in Practice paper, entitled “Ten Foundations for Gender Inclusive Peacebuilding Practice”. The paper presents lessons learned and recommendations from Interpeace’s experience and institutional reflection on how to develop, implement and evaluate gender inclusive programming. It aims to enable practitioners and policy-makers to better understand the gendered dynamics of conflict and to develop effective strategies that leverage gender inclusive programming to improve peacebuilding practice while advancing gender equality.

Read paper in English here.

Read paper in French here.