14 Mar 2018

International Women's Day - Women with disabilities and the risk of sexual violence

Report
from Handicap International - Humanity & Inclusion
Published on 14 Mar 2018 View Original
© WENDY HUYGHE / HI
© WENDY HUYGHE / HI

Globally, 35% of women have experienced physical, emotional, or sexual violence in their lifetime. And women and girls with disabilities are nearly ten times more likely to experience sexual violence–a serious violation of their rights.

“Violence against women and girls with disabilities is invisible, poorly understood, and largely ignored,” explains Bénédicte de la Taille, Humanity & Inclusion’s protection from violence expert.

Because of social and cultural norms, women do not always have the right to choose when it comes to their sexual and reproductive lives. Moreover, women with disabilities, who are sometimes dependent on other adults in their immediate circle, are even more vulnerable. Sexual violence causes many health problems, psychological trauma, and social and economic exclusion. De la Taille adds, “Our projects are essential to enable women with disabilities to rebuild their lives, break out of their isolation, and play a role in their communities. Ending this violence is a priority.”

For more than 25 years, Humanity & Inclusion has been implementing projects to combat violence around the world including raising women's awareness of their rights and empowering them to make decisions. In Rwanda, HI has been providing psychological support to victims of physical and sexual violence and setting up discussion groups since 1994. In Rwanda, Burundi, and Kenya, our teams are working to combat sexual violence against children, including children with disabilities, who are three to four times more likely to be at risk of violence.

Making it Work

HI works with disabled people’s organizations and women's rights organizations as part of our Making it Work partnership in order to increase the visibility of innovative best practices (training women, awareness-raising activities, and so on) related to the protection of women's rights. Our aim is to ensure that women's voices are heard and that the risks they face (violence, abuse, and exploitation) are taken into account in the projects implemented by numerous organizations (humanitarian, human rights, and the fight against gender-based violence).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.