03 Feb 2018

The International Rescue Committee’s perspective on the zero draft of the Global Compact for Refugees

Report
from International Rescue Committee
Published on 02 Feb 2018 View Original

New York, NY, February 2, 2018 — The “zero draft” of the UN Global Compact for Refugees (GCR), a nonbinding commitment by countries to improve the international response to displacement, is a welcome document in its objectives and vision. However, without clear outcomes and targets for the changes we want to see in the lives of refugees and their host communities, there is little to drive action and keep governments accountable. The draft offers a menu of suggested ways to move towards a comprehensive refugee response, but falls short in offering a clear direction on roles and responsibilities. Although there is a strong emphasis on a multi-stakeholder approach—rightly putting refugees themselves at the center of the compact—it lets governments off the hook, potentially weakening States’ responsibilities.

The IRC does welcome some components of the draft. Notably, its emphasis on refugee livelihoods and education, embrace of development actors like the World Bank, and linkages with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Further defining links with the SDGs could offer a way to hold signatories accountable for results. IRC has long grounded our programming in evidence, so it is encouraging to see the draft outline a clear commitment to data collection and evidence generation.

“Our collective focus over the next several months needs to be making sure this document sets us all up to truly improve the lives of millions of refugees who seek international protection every day” says Sarah Charles, Sr. Director for Humanitarian Policy. “We need the Global Compact on Refugees to be exactly that: a global deal, with clear outcomes and a concrete way to get there--not a menu of suggestions for a coalition of the willing. Inviting governments to pick and choose what they can do puts this agreement on a dangerous path that could undermine our collective responsibility to protect some of the world’s most vulnerable people.”

ABOUT THE IRC

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC is at work in over 40 countries and 28 offices across the U.S. helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Learn more at www.rescue.org and follow the IRC on Twitter & Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT

Flavia Draganus
International Rescue Committee
+1 347 556 5973
Flavia.Draganus@rescue.org

IRC Global Communications
+1 646 761 0307
communications@rescue.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.