International Rescue Committee Annual Report 2019

The International Rescue Committee's 2019 Annual Report showcases the life-changing work of our 30,000 staff and volunteers in more than 40 countries around the world and in 20 cities across the United States. In 2019, the IRC provided health services to more than 19 million people and improved water supplies to more than 1.7 million people. We ensured nearly 1.5 million children could access quality education and provided more than $42 million in cash assistance to help vulnerable populations purchase essential items.