International Rescue Committee Annual Report 2018

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises and helps people whose lives and livelihoods are shattered by conflict and disaster to survive, recover and reclaim control of their future.

The 2018 Annual Report showcases the life-changing work of IRC staff in the United States and around the world—and the impact of generous support from individuals, foundations, corporations and governments.

Here are some highlights of our impact at a glance:

Around the world in 2018, the IRC:

Provided 1.6 million children with schooling and education opportunities.

Supported 15,645 existing businesses and 4,738 new businesses.

21,982 people participated in awareness-raising sessions on governance-related topics, such as individual rights, conflict mitigation and local government hotlines.

Trained 23,852 people on child protection, gender-based violence and protection principles, and service delivery.

Reached 1.2 million people through our efforts to raise awareness about human rights, protection and gender-based violence.

Supported 27,827 village saving and loan association (VSLA) members. VSLA participants saved more than 1 million USD.

Supported 16,177 schools, education centers, vocational training centers and safe healing and learning spaces.

Provided 338,525 vulnerable households with cash and asset transfers.

Provided support through safe spaces to 107,182 children and 274,676 women and girls.

In the United States in 2018, the IRC:

Served 9,127 people with economic empowerment programs, including financial coaching, vocational training and asset building.

Assisted 2,175 children and parents seeking asylum in the U.S. and resettled 5,374 refugees and SIV recipients across 25 U.S. cities.

Worked with 8,027 volunteers in the U.S. who collectively provided more than 200,000 hours of service.

Provided humanitarian assistance to families being reunified or released from federal custody at the border.

In eight cities, the IRC screened hundreds of refugee women for domestic violence, empowering more than 100 to disclose that they had experienced violence.



The IRC works to put in place high-impact, cost-effective solutions that improve the health, safety, education, economic wellbeing and empowerment of people affected by crisis. And in all of our work we focus on breaking down each of the barriers faced by women and girls.

International Rescue Committee Annual Report 2018