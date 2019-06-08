08 Jun 2019

International Rescue Committee Annual Report 2018

Report
from International Rescue Committee
Published on 04 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (7.31 MB)

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises and helps people whose lives and livelihoods are shattered by conflict and disaster to survive, recover and reclaim control of their future.

The 2018 Annual Report showcases the life-changing work of IRC staff in the United States and around the world—and the impact of generous support from individuals, foundations, corporations and governments.

Here are some highlights of our impact at a glance:

Around the world in 2018, the IRC:

  • Provided 1.6 million children with schooling and education opportunities.

  • Supported 15,645 existing businesses and 4,738 new businesses.

  • 21,982 people participated in awareness-raising sessions on governance-related topics, such as individual rights, conflict mitigation and local government hotlines.

  • Trained 23,852 people on child protection, gender-based violence and protection principles, and service delivery.

  • Reached 1.2 million people through our efforts to raise awareness about human rights, protection and gender-based violence.

  • Supported 27,827 village saving and loan association (VSLA) members. VSLA participants saved more than 1 million USD.

  • Supported 16,177 schools, education centers, vocational training centers and safe healing and learning spaces.

  • Provided 338,525 vulnerable households with cash and asset transfers.

Provided support through safe spaces to 107,182 children and 274,676 women and girls.

In the United States in 2018, the IRC:

  • Served 9,127 people with economic empowerment programs, including financial coaching, vocational training and asset building.

  • Assisted 2,175 children and parents seeking asylum in the U.S. and resettled 5,374 refugees and SIV recipients across 25 U.S. cities.

  • Worked with 8,027 volunteers in the U.S. who collectively provided more than 200,000 hours of service.

  • Provided humanitarian assistance to families being reunified or released from federal custody at the border and assisted 2,175 children and parents seeking asylum in the United States.

  • In eight cities, the IRC screened hundreds of refugee women for domestic violence, empowering more than 100 to disclose that they had experienced violence.

  • Worked with 8,027 volunteers who provided more than 200,000 hours of service.

  • The IRC works to put in place high-impact, cost-effective solutions that improve the health, safety, education, economic wellbeing and empowerment of people affected by crisis. And in all of our work we focus on breaking down each of the barriers faced by women and girls.

View our annual report

AVAILABLE DOCUMENTS & LINKS
Download this resource
International Rescue Committee Annual Report 2018

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.