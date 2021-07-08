The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement’s Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Framework

Each component of the Movement responds to mental health and psychosocial needs in accordance with its role and mandate. The pyramid model represents the framework of mental health and psychosocial support services that are required to address the needs of individuals, families, and communities in all contexts.

A key to organizing mental health and psychosocial support is to develop a layered system of complementary support that meets the needs of different groups. This multi-layered approach does not imply that all Movement components must provide services in all layers. However, Movement components are expected to assess, refer, and advocate in relation to the full spectrum of mental health and psychosocial support presented in the model, from basic psychosocial support through to specialized mental health care.