International Recovery Platform Herald Vol. 32 - IRP Participation at the 2021 Regional Platforms for Disaster Risk Reduction

Introduction

The International Recovery Platform (IRP) aspired in 2021 to broaden its engagement, work with new partners, and reach new audiences through the UNDRR Regional Platforms for Disaster Risk Reduction. For the rst time, IRP organized and supported events at the Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean, the Arab Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, and the European Forum on Disaster Risk Reduction, all of which were held in late 2021.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to a ect every country around the world, the topic of risk-informed recovery was a common theme across the regional platforms. In the IRP sessions, stakeholders shared their experiences with recovery from this unprecedented pandemic and the interlinkages with other hazards and con ict. These sessions led discussions on innovative approaches to greening recovery, needs assessment, recovery governance, systems thinking, and leaving no one behind, among other critical recovery challenges and lessons learned to support other countries with planning and implementing recovery. This issue of the IRP Herald provides highlights from the sessions in the regional platforms in which the IRP was engaged.