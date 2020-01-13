International network in crisis translation - Recommendations on policies

By Federico M. Federici (UCL), Sharon O'Brien (DCU), Patrick Cadwell (DCU), Jay Marlowe (UoA), Brian Gerber (ASU), and Olga Davis (ASU)

Executive Summary

To enhance communication in multilingual crisis and disaster contexts, INTERACT - the International Network in Crisis Translation - puts forward 10 implementable and practicebased policy-based recommendations. The recommendations listed below are essential in addressing gaps in current practices, as identified by INTERACT’s network members. For the sake of succinctness, the recommendations are presented here as an Executive Summary. They are further elaborated under Section 2.3 of this deliverable. Readers will find the rationale underpinning the 10 INTERACT Crisis Translation Policy Recommendations in Section 1. The Community Workshops carried out for the duration of the project also informed these recommendations.