International network in crisis translation - Recommendations on policies
By Federico M. Federici (UCL), Sharon O'Brien (DCU), Patrick Cadwell (DCU), Jay Marlowe (UoA), Brian Gerber (ASU), and Olga Davis (ASU)
Executive Summary
To enhance communication in multilingual crisis and disaster contexts, INTERACT - the International Network in Crisis Translation - puts forward 10 implementable and practicebased policy-based recommendations. The recommendations listed below are essential in addressing gaps in current practices, as identified by INTERACT’s network members. For the sake of succinctness, the recommendations are presented here as an Executive Summary. They are further elaborated under Section 2.3 of this deliverable. Readers will find the rationale underpinning the 10 INTERACT Crisis Translation Policy Recommendations in Section 1. The Community Workshops carried out for the duration of the project also informed these recommendations.
- Emergency management communication policies should include provision for translation and interpreting and should be regularly reviewed and revised.
- A specific owner of the policy on translation and interpreting should be identified and assigned within organizations responsible for emergency communication policy and implementation.
- Emergency management communication policies should be developed in consultation with relevant multilingual and multicultural communities.
- Emergency management communication policies should cover all phases of crisis and disaster management (mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery).
- Emergency management communication policies should consider languages spoken by affected communities (including sign language), levels of literacy, and cultural appropriateness.
- Alternative formats and channels for dissemination of translated information should be considered – not just traditional written or spoken formats.
- Emergency management communication policies should allow for two-way communication between responders and affected communities.
- Ensure training is provided for professional and volunteer translators and interpreters so that they can effectively operate in crisis and disaster settings. Also ensure training for users and managers of translation and interpreting services.
- Establish direct lines of communication between emergency responders and professional associations of translators and interpreters for the purposes of collaboration.
- Recruit into multilingual organizations who are responsible for aid or emergency response in such a way as to avoid reliance on international lingua franca and ad hoc or convenience translation and interpreting.