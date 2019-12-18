18 Dec 2019

International Migrants Day

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 18 Dec 2019 View Original

As the world observes International Migrants Day this year, we are drawn to stories of social cohesion which are as varied and unique as each of the 272 million migrants living new lives and building new communities in every corner of the globe.

From the Syrian barber plying his trade in Turkey, to the classical musicians from Venezuela performing with peers in their Dominican Republic orchestra, we witness the promise that is released when migration is well-managed and handled with dignity for all. We see what comes from the syntheses borne by new arrivals adapting to traditions in their new communities. We see those communities flourishing as locals welcome the new into their midst.

This is more than a goal or a theory. This is the enduring, continuing reality of migration that has shaped humanity on this planet for millennia. Migrants go forth in search of safety or opportunity or a chance to reinvent themselves through education. They seek lives free from prejudice and discrimination. The societies that welcome them evolve for the better—becoming ever-changing communities open to the future we cannot escape, and that we resist at our peril.

The video presentations on this site explain this, simply, in the form of short stories that capture the cohesion that adheres when old meets new in a spirit of hope and acceptance. We learn together, create together, work together, sing, dance and play together. We live together.

That is the meaning of International Migrants Day, and its message. The International Organization for Migration salutes migrants and the communities they join, the communities they remake through their mutual effort.

We salute them and we support them, and pledge to make the future we believe is arriving for all of us. #WeTogether.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.