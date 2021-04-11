International Medical Corps Partners with the Western Union Foundation to Address Global Health Needs and Resiliency

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 8, 2021—International Medical Corps and the Western Union Foundation are partnering in 2021 to address some of the most pressing global health issues and humanitarian crises globally. Working together since 2006, International Medical Corps and the Western Union Foundation have responded to emergencies and natural disasters around the world, including the 2014–2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa and the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

The world has faced unparalleled challenges recently. Emergencies like the devastating explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, and natural disasters like Typhoons Goni and Vamco—which struck the Philippines within weeks of each other—have been all too frequent. Protracted conflicts and crises in countries like Syria, Yemen and Venezuela have led to the staggering displacement of some 79.5 million people. And the COVID-19 pandemic—an unprecedented global health crisis in its own right—has further compounded these issues. As these and other disasters have continued to unfold at an extraordinary pace, International Medical Corps has been there, providing lifesaving medical services and training activities in underserved communities around the world.

In the Philippines, the Western Union Foundation and International Medical Corps are working to support the country’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts. International Medical Corps will conduct community awareness campaigns to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, disseminate critical information to dispel rumors or fears, provide transportation support to help people reach vaccination centers and improve health-data management.

The two organizations also are supporting disaster resiliency activities in the Philippines. The country’s location along the typhoon belt and the Pacific “Ring of Fire” puts its population at high risk for natural disasters. By working with local governments to update risk-reduction plans and prepositioning relief supplies, International Medical Corps will help communities be better prepared for, and more equipped to, respond to natural disasters.

Pakistan, which hosts the third-largest number of refugees in the world, is also prone to natural disasters. During the monsoon season, heavy rains and flooding occur regularly, as do landslides and earthquakes in its mountainous regions. With the support of the Western Union Foundation, International Medical Corps will strengthen the resilience of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan by providing first-aid and transport training, conducting community awareness-raising sessions, facilitating the development of village-level preparedness plans and equipping community volunteers with essential supplies.

“Western Union Foundation’s generous commitment will support critical vaccination efforts for underserved communities and support resilience in places that need it most,” said Rebecca Milner, International Medical Corps’ Chief Advancement Officer.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CORPS

International Medical Corps is an international humanitarian aid organization that delivers emergency medical and related services to those affected by conflict, disaster and disease, no matter where they are, no matter what the conditions. It also trains people in their communities, providing them with the skills they need to recover, chart their own path to self-reliance and become effective first responders themselves. International Medical Corps is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and has offices in Washington, DC; London, UK; and Split, Croatia. For more information, please visit https://internationalmedicalcorps.org. For questions about its work in the Philippines, Pakistan or any other aspects of International Medical Corps’ work, please write to media@internationalmedicalcorps.org.

ABOUT THE WESTERN UNION FOUNDATION

The Western Union Foundation believes that education is the surest pathway to economic opportunity. After 20 years of impact, it continues to deliver on its mission with Opportunity Beyond Borders, focused on empowering forcibly displaced and marginalized youth with the training and education needed to succeed in today’s technology-driven global economy. The Foundation also provides funding for humanitarian efforts for communities in crisis and disaster, one key reason for forced migration. To date, it has funded more than $131 million for projects and scholarships. The Western Union Foundation is a separate, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable corporation and receives support from The Western Union Company, its employees, agents and business partners. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible for US income-tax purposes. To learn more, visit www.westernunionfoundation.org or follow it on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.