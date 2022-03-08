International Medical Corps COVID-19 Situation Report #44, March 3, 2022

FAST FACTS

According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which consolidates data from a range of sources, as of March 3, there have been 441,139,258 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide.

In the US, we are supporting 43 hospitals across the country—including in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Puerto Rico and Texas—with a range of services and equipment, including emergency medical field units, supplies and volunteer staff.

We have screened more than 7.9 million people for COVID-19 at our global missions and have distributed more than 32.5 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection prevention and control (IPC) items to supported health facilities.

We have trained more than 29,000 frontline healthcare professionals on COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Today, nearly two years since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, the world has surpassed more than 441 million confirmed cases and almost 6 million confirmed deaths attributed to the virus. On a worldwide level, cases of the Omicron variant appear to have peaked, with daily cases sitting about half what they were one month ago, but still twice as high as during any other peak. Daily deaths also appear to have peaked, with levels today down 15% from the recent highs of 10,888 daily deaths in early February. A mixture of widespread immunity—both vaccine-derived and natural—and the less severe nature of Omicron have led to considerably lower death rates than previous waves. However, due to the unprecedented contagiousness of the Omicron variant, the total daily deaths remain very high. Even so, many governments worldwide are easing their COVID-19 restrictions in an attempt to learn to live with the virus.

On the vaccine front, 62.5% of the world have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 10.5 billion doses having been administered. More than 33 million doses are being delivered daily around the globe. Still, vaccine equity remains an enormous concern, with only 12% of people in low-income countries receiving a vaccine dose. However, getting highly efficacious vaccines into low-income countries may soon become easier. Sanofi and GSK recently said their vaccine—made using standard vaccine methods and not requiring the ultracold storage demanded by mRNA vaccines—is 100% effective against severe disease and hospitalization. It can also be used as a booster when other vaccines are used as the initial dose. Another vaccine, developed by Novavax and using similar technology as the Sanofi vaccine, is currently in the application process for FDA approval. There is hope that the older vaccine technology used in the Sanofi and Novavax vaccines will appeal to those who have been vaccine-hesitant due to fears of the technology used in the mRNA vaccines. Also of use in the fight against vaccine inequity is the new distribution system that the World Health Organization (WHO) is rolling out across the African continent. Previously, countries were sent doses as they became available; now, countries can order quantities as needed, which should contribute to much higher vaccination rates.