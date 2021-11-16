International Medical Corps COVID-19 Situation Report #41, November 11, 2021

FAST FACTS

According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which consolidates data from a range of sources, as of November 11, there have been 251,624,371 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported worldwide.

In the US, we are supporting 43 hospitals across the country— including in California,

Illinois, Massachusetts,

Michigan, New York,

Puerto Rico and Texas— with a range of services and equipment, including emergency medical field units, supplies and volunteer staff.

We have screened more than 7.9 million people for COVID-19 at our global missions and have distributed more than 30.6 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection prevention and control (IPC) items to supported health facilities.

We have trained more than 28,500 frontline healthcare professionals on COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has endured more than one-quarter of a billion confirmed cases and more than 5 million confirmed deaths. Nevertheless, the ongoing vaccination effort continues to push forward across the globe, with India recently surpassing 1 billion doses administered and more than 4 billion people across the world having received at least one dose— equalling more than 52% of the world’s population. Still, inequity remains a massive problem, as many developing nations—concentrated mainly in Africa— still haven’t received enough doses to cover more than a small percentage of their citizens. In an attempt to provide vaccine doses to some of the most vulnerable people on the planet, the US State Department recently stated that they would provide Johnson & Johnson doses to those in conflict zones.

In the United States, where total cases and deaths have been the highest globally, the total death toll from COVID-19 recently passed 750,000. With winter arriving, it is uncertain what the future holds for the country. Though cases have historically risen in the winter, there also is hope that increased vaccine coverage and improved treatments will help to mitigate the next phase of the pandemic. The CDC recently made COVID-19 vaccines available to more than 28 million Americans when it approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old. The CDC also approved booster shots for high-risk individuals who received the Moderna vaccine, and for those 18 years or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago. In other positive news, Pfizer recently stated that its new pill-based treatment is 89% effective at preventing severe illness or death when started within three days of the onset of symptoms. These new treatments and continued vaccinations are essential, as the country is still averaging more than 1,000 deaths per day, even as the most recent surge in cases has decreased by more than 50%. In the context of these declining cases, the US recently reopened its borders to vaccinated travelers after more than 18 months of restrictions, which has allowed for the reunification of loved ones.