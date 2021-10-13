International Medical Corps COVID-19 Situation Report #40, October 13, 2021

FAST FACTS

According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which consolidates data from a range of sources, as of October 13, there have been 238,871,505 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide.

In the US, we are supporting 43 hospitals across the country — including in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Puerto Rico and Texas — with a range of services and equipment, including emergency medical field units, supplies and volunteer staff.

We have screened more than 7.5 million people for COVID-19 at our global missions and have distributed more than 29.6 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection prevention and control (IPC) items to supported health facilities.