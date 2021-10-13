World + 5 more
International Medical Corps COVID-19 Situation Report #40, October 13, 2021
FAST FACTS
According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which consolidates data from a range of sources, as of October 13, there have been 238,871,505 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide.
In the US, we are supporting 43 hospitals across the country — including in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Puerto Rico and Texas — with a range of services and equipment, including emergency medical field units, supplies and volunteer staff.
We have screened more than 7.5 million people for COVID-19 at our global missions and have distributed more than 29.6 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection prevention and control (IPC) items to supported health facilities.
We have trained more than 26,080 frontline healthcare professionals on COVID-19 prevention and control measures.