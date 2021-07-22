World + 4 more

International Medical Corps COVID-19 Situation Report #38, July 22, 2021

FAST FACTS

  • According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which consolidates data from a range of sources, as of July 22, there have been 192,174,864 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in 192 countries and regions.

  • In the US, we are supporting 43 hospitals across the country— including in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Puerto Rico and Texas— with a range of services and equipment, including emergency medical field units, supplies and volunteer staff.

  • We have screened more than 6.5 million people for COVID-19 at our global missions and have distributed more than 27.9 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection prevention and control (IPC) items to supported health facilities.

  • We have trained more than 27,600 frontline healthcare professionals on COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

