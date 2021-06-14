International Medical Corps COVID-19 Situation Report #37, June 14, 2021

FAST FACTS

• According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which consolidates data from a range of sources, as of June 14, there have been 176,050,568 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in 192 countries and regions.

• In the US, we are supporting 43 hospitals across the country— including in California,

Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Puerto Rico and Texas— with a range of services and equipment, including emergency medical field units, supplies and volunteer staff.

• We have screened more than 6.2 million people for COVID-19 at our global missions and have distributed more than 26.8 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection prevention and control (IPC) items to supported health facilities.

• We have trained more than 27,300 frontline healthcare professionals on COVID-19 prevention and control measures.