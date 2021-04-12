World + 7 more
International Medical Corps COVID-19 Situation Report #35, April 12, 2021
Attachments
FAST FACTS
• According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which consolidates data from a range of sources, as of April 12, there have been 136,187,887 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in 192 countries and regions.
• In the US, we are supporting 43 hospitals across the country— including in California,
Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Puerto Rico and Texas— with a range of services and equipment, including emergency medical field units, supplies and volunteer staff.
• We have screened more than 5.6 million people for COVID-19 at our global missions and have distributed more than 25.2 million pieces of personal protective equipment and infection prevention and control (IPC) items to supported health facilities.
• We have trained more than 25,600 frontline healthcare professionals on COVID-19 prevention and control measures.