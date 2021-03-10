World + 4 more
International Medical Corps COVID-19 Situation Report #34, March 10, 2021
FAST FACTS
According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which consolidates data from a range of sources, as of March 10, there have been 117,837,555 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in 192 countries and regions.
In the US, we are supporting 42 hospitals across the country— including in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Puerto Rico and Texas— with a range of services and equipment, including emergency medical field units, supplies and volunteer staff.
We have screened more than 5.2 million people for COVID-19 at our global missions and have distributed more than 24.5 million pieces of personal protective equipment and infection prevention and control (IPC) items to supported health facilities.
We have trained more than 24,000 frontline healthcare professionals on COVID-19 prevention and control measures.