International Medical Corps COVID-19 Situation Report #32, January 13, 2020

FAST FACTS

• According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which consolidates data from a range of sources, as of January 13, there have been 91,923,640 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in 191 countries and regions.

• In the US, we are supporting 41 hospitals across the country— including in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Puerto Rico and Texas— with a range of services and equipment, including emergency medical field units, supplies and volunteer staff.

• We have screened more than 4.0 million people for COVID-19 at our global missions and have distributed more than 20.5 million pieces of personal protective equipment and infection prevention and control items to supported health facilities.

• We have trained more than 16,900 frontline healthcare professionals on COVID-19 prevention and control measures.