International Medical Corps COVID-19 Situation Report #31, December 16, 2020

FAST FACTS

• According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which consolidates data from a range of sources, as of December 16, there have been 73,773,321 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in 191 countries and regions.

• In the US, we are supporting 40 hospitals across the country— including in California,

Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Puerto Rico and Texas— with a range of services and equipment, including emergency medical field units, supplies and volunteer staff.

• We have screened more than 3.3 million people for COVID-19 at our global missions and have distributed more than 20.1 million pieces of personal protective equipment and infection prevention and control items to supported health facilities.

• We have trained more than 22,800 frontline healthcare professionals on COVID-19 prevention and control measures.