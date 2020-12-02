World + 4 more
International Medical Corps COVID-19 Situation Report #30, December 2, 2020
FAST FACTS
• According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which consolidates data from a range of sources, as of November 18, there have been 64,097,151 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in 191 countries and regions.
• In the US, we are supporting 38 hospitals across the country— including in California,
Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Puerto Rico and Texas— with a range of services and equipment, including emergency medical field units, supplies and volunteer staff.
• We have screened more than 3.1 million people for COVID-19 at our global missions and have distributed more than 19.3 million pieces of personal protective equipment and infection prevention and control items to supported health facilities.
• We have trained more than 21,900 frontline healthcare professionals on COVID-19 prevention and control measures