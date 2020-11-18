International Medical Corps COVID-19 Situation Report #29, November 18, 2020

FAST FACTS

• According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which consolidates data from a range of sources, as of November 18, there have been 55,828,041 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in 191 countries and regions.

• In the US, we are supporting 38 hospitals across the country— including in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Puerto Rico and Texas— with a range of services and equipment, including emergency medical field units, supplies and volunteer staff.

• We have screened more than 2.8 million people for COVID-19 at our global missions and have distributed more than 18.8 million pieces of personal protective equipment and infection prevention and control items to supported health facilities.

• We have trained more than 20,500 frontline healthcare professionals on COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to soar across much the world. Currently, the world is seeing its highest rates yet of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths per day, with more than 550,000 and more than 8,800 daily, respectively. The seven-day moving average for deaths is currently more than 1,700 deaths higher than the peak reached in April and continues to rise. Scientists and public health experts have long warned of increasing cases and deaths in the fall and winter, and it appears we have entered the opening phases of an incredibly challenging winter.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all on the rise in the United States. The country is now seeing more than 150,000 confirmed new cases per day, which is more than a four-fold increase over mid-September. Hospitalizations are also increasing drastically, after doubling over the last month. There are now roughly 70,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the country. Deaths, which typically lag a few weeks behind infections, have risen by roughly two-thirds over the past month. In response to the significant growth in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, state and local officials in California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, North Dakota and other areas across the country have begun to reimplement restrictions on the populations to slow the spread.

Though increases in the number of cases and deaths are extremely concerning, there are new reasons for optimism. In the past week, both Pfizer and Moderna have released preliminary data from their phase III vaccine trials showing an effectiveness rate of greater than 90%. The data are encouraging—but there still are questions left unanswered. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines share a number of things in common: in addition to their 90% preliminary effectiveness, they both await final FDA approval, they both require two shots for protection, no one is certain how long protection will last after vaccination with either, and both rely on brand-new mRNA technology, meaning neither is made with the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus. One major difference between the two vaccines is that the Pfizer vaccine must be kept at ultra-cold temperatures—roughly –94 degrees Fahrenheit—while the Moderna vaccine comes frozen but can be thawed and kept in a normal fridge for 30 days. This difference will make the Moderna vaccine much easier to transport and likely bodes well for its use in the developing world and other hard-to-reach areas.